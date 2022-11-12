Five Heaters Donated to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society This Winter

The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society received five heaters last week, just in time for the shelter’s busiest and coldest season of the year.

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Interim Director Dawn Davies said they sent out a request for heaters last week and received a quick response.

“Within 24 hours, all of the heaters that we asked for showed up brand new, perfect, ready to go, which is so appreciated right now with this cold weather,” Davies said. “Our buildings get a little cold and when our animals are recovering from their spay and neuter surgeries, [it's] really important to keep them warm, so that they can recover quickly and healthy.”

The heaters will be used for animals recovering after surgery, keeping them warm during the winter.

The shelter has been struggling recently due to the large amount of intakes they have been receiving, along with low staffing.

They recently opened a food pantry to reduce their number of intakes, and are open the first Saturday of every month.

Davies said the food pantry helps families take care of the pets when they can’t afford food, medicine, or other essential goods.

“There are many people right now who are hurting because of recessions, or loss of jobs, or having to move,” Davies explained. “Rather than having to make the difficult decision of surrendering a pet.”

The shelter is currently asking for blankets, towels, and food, along with donations.

You can check out the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society’s wish-list here.