Wenatchee Valley Flag Football is gearing up for the spring season with a lot of benefits parents might find compelling.

The Wenatchee Valley Flag Football (WVFF) league is open to kids in 5th through 8th grade. The league plays a travel free schedule, making it convenient for busy family schedules.

All games include a PA announcer and officials. with all games played on Saturday in East Wenatchee.

Participants receive an Official NFL Flag home and away jersey, and matching shorts included with the registration fee.

WVFF is also an official NFL Flag partner with some major organizations associated as sponsors including Toyota, Gatorade, Oakley, Subway, Franklin, Augusta Sportswear and Build A Sign. NFL FLAG leagues make the game of flag football accessible for any boy and girl who wants to play.

The Wenatchee Valley Flag Football (WVFF) website claims youth participation in sports overall has declined 13% over the last decade, but kids participation with flag football is rising.

Many parents feel flag football is a safer option to consider

72% of surveyed parents agree that flag football is useful and/or necessary before transitioning to tackle.

Flag football allows boys and girls of all ages to participate with no height or weight restrictions, making it a game everybody can play.

WVFF will play with two age divisions this spring; 5th/6th graders and 7th/8th Graders

The safety considerations include annual background screenings for coaches. All NFL FLAG coaches must adhere to league standards. Rules and league operations are provided by NFL FLAG

WVFF and NFL FLAG material shows an emphasis on;

Skill Development: Kids have an opportunity to refine skills like passing, catching, and route running in a less aggressive environment.

Inclusivity: Since WVFF is a non-contact version of football, it is accessible to a wider range of players, including those who may be hesitant to participate in full-contact sports.

Focus on Strategy: Since flag football does not involve physical tackling, players are coached more on strategy and teamwork, enhancing their understanding of the game.

The Spring 2025 season begins March 6th and the regular season schedule ends May 10th. A Championship game is May 17th, 2025

Here is more information on Wenatchee Valley Flag Football and local organizer contacts

Click here for a player registration form

