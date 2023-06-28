Flash Flood Leaves Four Feet Of Mud Blocking Lake Wenatchee Road

Chelan County crews have been working on White River Road at Lake Wenatchee, after heavy rain brought a flash flood Tuesday evening.

Up to 4 feet of mud was reported in some areas, with boulders, trees and other debris on the roadway.

White River Road was closed about four miles up from Lake Wenatchee Highway...

Clearing the roadway was delayed until Wednesday morning because of the extensive nature of the work involved.

The Lake Wenatchee flash flood, along with a 3-alarm fire near Wenatchee and a smaller brush fire at Chelan Falls, kept county crews extremely busy Tuesday.

A posting on social media read, "It’s been a busy day for responders in Chelan County."

Cause of both fire is still under investigation.