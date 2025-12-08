FLINT, the Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week

FLINT, the Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week

Flint is available for adoption/WVHS

Meet Flint, a 54-pound bundle of fun and affection! This goofy guy is always ready to make you smile with his playful personality and loving nature. Flint adores attention and is happiest when he’s spending time with his people—whether that’s playing, going for a walk, or curling up for some cuddles.

Flint is available for adoption at the Wenatchee Humane Society
loading...

Flint is looking for a home where he can be the only dog so he can soak up all the love and attention he deserves. WVHS recommends a home without small children, as Flint can get overstimulated with young kids and doesn’t know his own size.

He’s the perfect mix of silly and sweet and is ready to bring endless love and laughter to his forever family. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who will keep you smiling every day, Flint is your guy!

FLINT

  • Breed: Siberian Husky
  • Age: 3 Years Old
  • Sex: Male
  • Animal ID: A005958216

Plan to visit Flint and see his lovable personality in person.  The WVHS staff will be happy to share more details about Flint and adoption.

The shelter is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM.  WVHS is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Adoption Shelter:

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA.  PH: 509.662.9577

READ MORE:  Winter Protection Safety For Your Pets

LOOK: Unforgettable Christmas Memories That Will Bring the ’70s and ’80s to Life Again

If you grew up loving Christmas in the ’70s or ’80s, these photos will bring back the toys, traditions, and magical moments you forgot you remembered.

Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

Categories: KPQ News, Local News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ