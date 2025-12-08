Meet Flint, a 54-pound bundle of fun and affection! This goofy guy is always ready to make you smile with his playful personality and loving nature. Flint adores attention and is happiest when he’s spending time with his people—whether that’s playing, going for a walk, or curling up for some cuddles.

Flint is looking for a home where he can be the only dog so he can soak up all the love and attention he deserves. WVHS recommends a home without small children, as Flint can get overstimulated with young kids and doesn’t know his own size.

He’s the perfect mix of silly and sweet and is ready to bring endless love and laughter to his forever family. If you’re looking for a loyal companion who will keep you smiling every day, Flint is your guy!

FLINT

Breed: Siberian Husky

Age: 3 Years Old

Sex: Male

Animal ID: A005958216

Plan to visit Flint and see his lovable personality in person. The WVHS staff will be happy to share more details about Flint and adoption.

The shelter is open for adoptions Thursday through Tuesday, 12:30 PM to 5:30 PM. WVHS is closed on Wednesdays, except for adoptions by appointment.

Wenatchee Valley Humane Society Adoption Shelter:

1474 South Wenatchee Avenue, Wenatchee, WA. PH: 509.662.9577

