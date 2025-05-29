Officials with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) are reiterating an impassioned plea for recreationists to be especially cautious with fire now that warmer weather has arrived to North Central Washington.

Forest officials say that over Memorial Day Weekend there were four campfires that got out of control in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, two which led to wildfires, including one that torched five acres on the Methow Valley Ranger District before being fully extinguished.

USFS spokesperson, Robin DeMario, says a lack of rain during the springtime has created conditions which are nearing tinder dry in the National Forest.

Get our free mobile app

"Dead grass, leaves, branches, and other debris on the forest floor have all dried out due to the lack of spring rain, and has made them all very combustible."

DeMario adds that forest visitors making campfires need to be absolutely certain those fires are completely out before exiting their campsites.

"We are urging everyone to make sure their campfires are completely cold with no heat in them at all before leaving a campsite. To do this, pour water over your campfires and stir it, then feel it with the back of your hand and repeat those steps over and over until there is no heat remaining in the fire ring."

When camping at dispersed sites or campgrounds without water service, DeMario says visitors need to make sure they pack in enough water to completely extinguish their campfires.

Officials say that 89% of forest fires are caused by humans and 98% are contained within 24 hours, but it's the remaining 2% that grow into larger fires, including conflagrations like last year's Pioneer Fire that devoured nearly 37,000 acres and threatened to destroy the small town of Stehekin on the northern shores of Lake Chelan.