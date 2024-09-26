Forest Service To Waive Most User Fees On Saturday

This weekend is setting up to be a great time to get outside and enjoy some early fall colors in the National Forest.

The array hues commonly associated with autumn leaves are just becoming visible in many areas of the forest.

Get our free mobile app

Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says this Saturday (Sept. 28) is also National Public Lands Day.

"The Forest Service will waive recreation fees at most day-use sites, trailheads, picnic areas, boat launches, and visitors centers on that day."

Fees for camping, cabin rentals, and other special permits will still apply.

DeMario also reminds forest visitors to be prepared for both cool and warm temperatures, and to wear brightly-colored clothing, since hunting season is still in progress.