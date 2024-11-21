Forest Service Urging Caution On Its Roads During Winter

With winter weather arriving all across Washington State, visitors to the National Forest are being reminded to expect a wide range of conditions on forest roads.

Spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says drivers should be prepared for a much greater chance of hazardous conditions.

Get our free mobile app

"Slow down and be prepared for snow- or ice-covered roads, slippery bridges, limited visibility, and even rocks and tree limbs that might have fallen onto the roadway. And be sure and give yourself plenty of time to reach your destination."

Most forest roads are not regularly plowed, if at all during the winter and many will eventually be closed to most vehicles.

DeMario says it's also important to be well acquainted with your vehicle's limits and know when to turn back.

"If a road becomes snow-covered, it's best to turn around before it gets deeper and you eventually get stuck. Also, people should never go around barriers on closed roads."

DeMario says the Forest Service does not assist stranded motorists and many tow truck companies will not travel onto forest roads.

She adds that people should also carry hard copies of maps and not use GPS for directions in the National Forest but instead, ask a local ranger station for the best routes to travel.