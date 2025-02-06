Forest Service Warning Visitors About Dangers Of Hypothermia

With temperatures dropping well below freezing in North Central Washington, the U.S. Forest Service is warning recreationists about the dangers of hypothermia.

The condition results when more heat escapes from a human body than it can produce.

Prolonged exposure to cold weather will eventually use up a body’s stored energy, resulting in hypothermia, which happens when a person experiences an abnormally-low body temperature.

Get our free mobile app

Spokesperson Robin DeMario with the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest says it doesn't need to be that cold for hypothermia to occur.

"Hypothermia is most likely at very cold temperatures, but it can occur even at cool temperatures above 40 degrees if a person becomes chilled from rain, sweat, or submersion in cold water."

DeMario adds there are several ways to prevent hypothermia from setting in.

"Wear layers of proper protective clothing; that means clothing suitable for the worst weather expected. Avoid sweating, try to stay dry and out of the wind, rest periodically, avoid getting wet, drink plenty of fluids, and get adequate food."

Forest Service officials say it's also important no to underestimate the cold and to always check the forecast for possible cold weather conditions before heading into the forest.