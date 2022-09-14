Foul Play Suspected in 45-Acre Brush Fire

The Grant County Fire Marshall is currently investigating a brush fire in Ephrata from Tuesday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m., firefighters were called out to a 45-acre fire on Norton Canyon, located in rocky, steep terrain, covered by plenty of dry brush.

Crews were fighting the fire for five hours. The area had a high potential for growth and could have escalated quickly.

Grant County Fire District #13 Chief Jim Stucky says the fire was suspicious in nature, stating that there was no other way the fire could have ignited without human interference.

BLM Oregon, Washington, and Ephrata fire assisted with the fire.