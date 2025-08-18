Free Back-to-School Haircuts Offered at Man Shop
A local barbershop is offering free haircuts for kids preparing to go back to school.
The Man Shop said they are offering the deal to students ages 5-18. There is no registration required and all services are provided on a first-come, first-served basis.
The Wenatchee Man Shop at 913 N. Wenatchee Ave. is one of 13 locations, and one of three in Washington.
All Man Shop locations will host free back-to-school haircut events for students this summer, including in Pullman and Spokane. The second annual back-to-school event is part of The Man Shop's broader commitment to giving back to the communities it serves, according to a release.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, August 24.
