Friends and Family Create GoFundMe for Sierra R. Stoddard’s Memorial
The family and friends of the late Cashmere High School graduate, Sierra Rose Stoddard, created a GoFundMe to help fund her memorial expenses.
On August 25, 19-year-old Sierra Stoddard lost her life when her vehicle was hit head-on by a suspected drunk driver who was driving on the wrong side of I-90.
Stoddard was coming home from Cheney after setting up her new apartment. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The 47-year-old Moses Lake driver, Jorge Sanchez, will be facing charges.
The GoFundMe can be found at this link.