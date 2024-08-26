Friends Supporting Family of Colton Long With GoFundMe Page

Colton Long died tragically in a vehicle accident in Douglas County over the weekend and friends are rallying around the family to create a GoFundMe page.

Organizer Nicole Tolliver says Colton's mother Megan and the Brett/Long family are devastated with the sudden loss of Colton, a recent High School graduate.

Donations to the GoFundMe page will help the family deal with the unexpected financial burdens of his death.

Image: Colton Long GoFundMe page
loading...

As of Monday evening, the page had raised about half of the $10,000 goal.

