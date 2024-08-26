Friends Supporting Family of Colton Long With GoFundMe Page
Colton Long died tragically in a vehicle accident in Douglas County over the weekend and friends are rallying around the family to create a GoFundMe page.
Organizer Nicole Tolliver says Colton's mother Megan and the Brett/Long family are devastated with the sudden loss of Colton, a recent High School graduate.
Donations to the GoFundMe page will help the family deal with the unexpected financial burdens of his death.
As of Monday evening, the page had raised about half of the $10,000 goal.
