Michael Perez was playing softball on Saturday, March 30th when he suffered serious head injuries and was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. Perez's injuries include skull fractures, fractured eye sockets, a broken nose, a concussion and bleeding in his brain.

Perez was admitted to Harborview's neurology ICU where neurosurgeons and plastic surgeons have him under close observation due to the severity of bleeding from two frontal lobe injuries.

Perez will undergo multiple surgeries and a long recovery period over the next several months. The road to recovery will be lengthy and expensive so friends have organized a GoFundMe page to help the family with expenses

Who is Michael Perez?

Michael is described by his friends as an outstanding father of two; a beautiful daughter Raven and his "mini-me" son, Maverick. Stunned family and friends said Perez is….”the most thoughtful guy...”, “incredibly supportive father..”, “he is always so positive..”, “he is the kindest & most hardworking man..”, “he is selfless..”

Michael Perez and his children

According to the fundraising page, Perez has led an active life filled with athletics and was injured in a random softball accident.

As Perez begins the next steps in his surgery and recovery process, his family expressed gratitude for the community support since his accident.

Our family is eternally grateful to the countless people that have offered prayers and well wishes on Michael’s behalf. His medical expenses will be extremely high during his stay, surgeries, and recovery periods. Any financial support you are able to provide is greatly appreciated. Please continue to keep Michael in your thoughts and prayers.