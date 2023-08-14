GoFundMe Page Established For Corrections Deputy Killed In Motorcycle Crash

A GoFundMe page has been established to assist with the funeral expenses of a Chelan County Regional Justice Center corrections deputy who was recently killed in a motorcycle accident.

Twenty-three-year-old Jesus Olivera was traveling on Chiwawa Loop Road near Leavenworth last Wednesday (August 9) when his bike left the roadway and crashed. Olivera was injured in the crash and later died.

In a written statement, jail director Chris Sharp called Olivera's death a "tragic loss of such a young life,” and went on to describe Olivera as a "wonderful young man, who had a positive attitude for this work and his teammates.”

The page was established three days ago and has already surpassed its goal of raising $10,000 by tomorrow (August 15).