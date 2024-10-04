The role of the Church in Politics and the life and philosophy of Dietrich Bonhoeffer is the focus of series of presentations at Grace Lutheran Church in Wenatchee later this month.

Bonhoeffer was a German theologian, prominent Christian writer and harsh opponent of Hitler's Nazi Germany. He was notable for his view of the church's role in a secular world. He was imprisoned and executed for his involvement in the "Valkyrie" plot in 1943 to overthrow Hitler.

Grace Lutheran church member John McQuaig says the four free programs will be a timely discussion on the political responsibility of the church. "How does the Church respond to what might be happening politically and in the country and maybe something the Church does not agree with. Where does Church and state stand in that"

The Bonhoeffer Weekend with Bonhoeffer scholar, the Reverand Dr. Mark Brocker is October 19th & 20th at Grace Lutheran Church in Wenatchee LEARN MORE

