Grand Coulee Teen Facing Vehicular Assault, DUI For Grand Coulee Crash

Three people have injuries following a two-vehicle accident in Grant County on Saturday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol says it happened at around 4:45 p.m. on State Route 155 within the Grand Coulee city limits when 18-year-old Aidan R. Palmanteer of Grand Coulee crossed the center line in his sedan and collided head-on with an oncoming SUV driven by 48-year-old Jesus Llamas of Grand Coulee.

Get our free mobile app

Palmanteer and two of the four passengers in Llamas' vehicle suffered injuries, including 45-year-old Kesha A. One Owl and a 10-year-old boy - both of Grand Coulee, all of whom were transported to Coulee Medical Center in Grand Coulee for treatment.

Llamas and his remaining passengers, Thaylon D. Tonasket of Keller and a 16-year-old Grand Coulee boy, were not injured in the accident.

Troopers say Palmanteer was intoxicated when the collision occurred and is facing charges of DUI and vehicular assault.

The wreck snarled traffic on the highway for several hours while investigators worked the scene and crews cleared the wreckage.