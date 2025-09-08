A pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the Moses Lake area ended in a crash Sunday afternoon, leaving the driver with minor injuries.

The chase began around 12:30 p.m. after a Grant County sheriff’s deputy spotted a suspicious vehicle at the Motel 6 on Driggs Drive. When the deputy attempted to stop the car, the driver sped away.

The pursuit ended on the westbound I-90 offramp at Exit 174 to Hansen Road, where the driver lost control and crashed. Authorities say the driver was not seriously hurt, and no deputies or Moses Lake police officers were injured.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says the information remains preliminary and additional details are expected Monday.

