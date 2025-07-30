Grant County Sheriff Joey Kriete has been elected Vice President of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs (WASPC).

Chosen by his fellow sheriffs, the appointment highlights Kriete’s three decades of service and leadership in law enforcement across the state.

In his new role, Kriete will help shape public safety policy and support professional standards statewide.

Sheriff Kriete was elected in 2022 and has led initiatives including a Crime Reduction Team and expanded services across Grant County.