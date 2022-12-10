Grant PUD Consider Increasing Electricity Rates in 2023

Grant PUD is considering adding a 3% rate increase for retail electric sales due to inflation.

Grant PUD board of commissioners will decide whether to accept these proposed changes at their commission meeting Tuesday.

The PUD recently accepted $439.7 million in total expenses in their 2023 Final Budget, but expects $91.5 million in net income.

This rate increase could add an additional $3.24 per month for customers using 1,700 kilowatt-hours per month.

Industrial customers who use an average amount of 20 million kilowatt-hours, will pay roughly an additional $12,600 a month.

If accepted, the increase would take effect after April 1, 2023.