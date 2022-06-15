Grant PUD Proposing New Transmission Lines to Improve Service in Quincy Area

Grant County Commissioners are considering a $140 million project to increase capacity and reliability in the Quincy area.

PUD staff made a public presentation this week of the Commissioners Tuesday presented commissioners with their preferred routes for three new transmission lines that will increase electrical capacity and improve reliability.

They claimed that the Quincy Transmission Expansion Plan would generate more than three times the megawatt power needed to cover peak demand in the area

Construction on the three lines would begin in 2026, with service to begin in early 2028.

A fourth line in the expansion plan would be approved over the next year.

The transmission lines and their preferred routes are:​​​​​​​