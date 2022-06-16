Growing Opposition to Alcohol Breath Test Includes Wenatchee Firm

The credibility of the widely used Dräger alcohol breath test is under question with growing efforts to have it suppressed as evidence.

KPQ news partner i FIBER ONE reports two Wenatchee area lawyers are ramping up motions for suppression, having filed 6 recently. The two say they plan to vastly increase those motions.

Opposition to the breath test centers on its reported high level of inaccuracies and lack of credibility.

The Kitsap County District Court this week ruled that readings from breathalyzer machines will not be admitted in DUI cases.

“Washington state’s breath test program," said John M. Brangwin of the law firm Woods, Brangwin & Bratton, PLLC “For years the State Toxicologist and State Patrol have claimed the breath test machine works according to law and design, but that is clearly not true. Instead of correcting errors, they have hid them.”

In its ruling, the Kitsap County District Court said the state toxicologist failed to operate the breath machines under rules established to ensure the blood alcohol content readings were accurate.

