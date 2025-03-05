Hand in Hand Immigration Services has announced Dr. Faviola Barbosa as its new executive director.

According to a press release, Dr. Barbosa brings much experience as a communitarian and administrator, which is expected to further the organization's mission of helping residents become U.S. citizens. Board President Joe Morrison expressed gratitude for her appointment:

Our Board is thrilled to welcome Dr. Barbosa to the Hand in Hand team. Dr. Barbosa has an impressive background and history of dedication to our community.

Founder Norma Gallegos said much the same thing:

We are excited as we welcome Dr. Barbosa. We have done our very best to create Hand in Hand from the ground up to what it is today. Her expertise and knowledge are needed to take our program to the next level.

Barbosa holds advanced degrees in leadership and higher education.

From the looks of it, her professional background is suitably formidable: she was executive director of the Washington Apple Education Foundation and dean of transitional studies at Big Bend Community College.

A first-generation U.S. citizen, Barbosa is described in the press release as bilingual, bicultural and heavily active in community service. (Speaking of heavy lifting, Barbosa says she did warehouse work and toiled "in the fields" in summers past.)

And through your father's citizenship odyssey, Barbosa says she retains a personal connection to Hand in Hand.

Based in Wenatchee (119 Miller St), Hand in Hand is a nonprofit "governed by a board of directors representing a cross section of the community." By its count, Hand in Hand "helps about 150 legal residents become U.S. citizens annually."