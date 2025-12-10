Officials with Chelan County are reminding residents and visitors about the ongoing closure of a rural road near Blewett Pass.

A six-mile stretch of Old Blewett Pass Highway has been shut down since last summer when the Labor Mountain Fire was still actively burning.

The road has remained closed due to scores of hazardous trees that were left in the fire's wake which line the roadway and have yet to be felled.

County officials say this week's heavy rain has exacerbated the potential danger by further weakening the soils surrounding the trees and the possibility of mud and debris slides has also greatly increased.

The closure points extend from milepost 0.11 to milepost 6.08 and the shutdown has also cut off access to lands managed by the U.S. Forest Service which also remain closed at this time.

In addition to all wheeled vehicle traffic, snowmobiles are also prohibited from using the road, which officials say will be further evaluated next spring, when it could potentially re-open.