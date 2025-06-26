A Seattle woman is safe after requiring rescue from the backcountry of Chelan County.

The Chelan County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to reports of a hiker who'd fallen and injured her shoulder in the Enchantments.

She was unable to walk out on her own and needed to be taken out of the area by rescuers.

Despite an approaching wind storm, a Sheriff’s Office helicopter crew was able to take advantage of a brief weather window and reach the area where the woman was located near Perfection Lake.

After locating the injured hiker, crews loaded her into the aircraft, and transported her to a waiting ambulance at the Leavenworth Fish Hatchery.