Hit and Run Crash Near Peshastin Injures East Wenatchee Woman

One person is injured following a hit and run collision near Peshastin.

Washington State Patrol says it happened around 12:50 p.m. Wednesday. An unknown vehicle attempted a U-Turn, while two pickup trucks slowed. A sedan, driven by 19-year-old Chloe Nelson of East Wenatchee, failed to slow, and struck the rear of one of the pickup trucks, driven by 22 year-old Ryan Guy of East Wenatchee. His vehicle hit the other pickup truck, driven by 76-year-old Richard Bergren of Leavenworth. His truck truck hit the unknown vehicle.

The two pickups and the sedan stopped in the westbound lane, while troopers failed to locate the unknown vehicle.

Paramedics treated Nelson for minor injuries and the collision totaled her vehicle, while Guy's truck suffered damage but drove his vehicle from the scene. Bergren's vehicle suffered minor damage and he drove the truck from the scene.

Troopers did not issue any citations for the accident.