Hit and Run Leaves One Person Dead South of Othello

Washington State Patrol are investigating a hit and run after a pedestrian was found dead south of Othello Sunday morning.

Around 12:30 a.m., an unknown vehicle was going westbound SR 24. At MP 79, the driver struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene.

The pedestrian was found dead at the scene.

Washington State Patrol are currently working to identify the victim and notify their next of kin.

This investigation is currently ongoing. It is unknown who the driver is at this time.