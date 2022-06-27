Holes in Vantage Bridge Prompt Emergency Lane Closure

The Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT) has closed one of the westbound lanes of Interstate-90 over the Vantage Bridge.

The restriction was imposed after a hole in the bridge deck was discovered Monday morning.

DOT spokesperson, Megan Lott, says further inspection also revealed other repairs that are urgently needed in the same lane.

“We ended up calling our bridge crew out, as well as some of our bridge inspectors from headquarters to come out and take a look,” explained Lott. “We ended up finding a couple more holes on the westbound lanes.”

The closure we be in place until at least mid-week to allow concrete patching to fully cure.

Until then, Lott says motorists should expect slower traffic and short delays.

“No full stoppages. There will be delays because we only have that one westbound lane. So if drivers are going to be traveling westbound over the bridge, make sure they give themselves extra time to get where they need to be until at least Wednesday morning.”

Emergency work on the bridge has occurred several times in the past two years, resulting in over 80 days’ worth of lane closures and associated travel delays.

A project to fully replace the bridge deck is slated begin next spring and be completed by the fall of 2025.