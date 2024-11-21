NewsRadio 560KPQ will be airing two ABC Radio Holiday Specials while our employees enjoy time with family over the Thansgiving holiday. We invite you to enjoy these programs on Thanksgiving Day or Friday, Nov. 29th

Maui Rising: The Fight for Hawai’i’s Future, hosted by Jason Scott Lee

It’s been just over a year since the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history tore through the picturesque town of Lahaina, Maui, leaving a community reeling and inspiring a new generation of organizers ready to stand up for change. “Maui Rising: The Fight for Hawai’i’s Future,” is a one-hour special narrated by actor and Hawai’i resident Jason Scott Lee. It highlights the strength, determination, and resilience of the people of Lahaina and follows Native Hawaiian community leaders who see the tragedy as an opportunity to re-envision a new town based on ecological restoration, cultural repair, and ultimately a chance to build a stronger, more equitable and more sustainable future for all of Hawai’i. Listen for it on Thanksgiving Day on KPQ at 8am and Friday, Nov. 29th at 12pm

The Book Case with Kate and Charlie Gibson

Are you stuck in a reading rut? The Book Case makes the case for books outside of your usual genre. In this two-hour special, we invite you to wander the aisles of your local bookstore with Kate and Charlie Gibson as they meet fascinating characters who will hopefully whet your literary appetite and deepen your hunger for books. Charlie and his daughter Kate will introduce us to authors, bookstore owners, journalists, and editors whose work covers everything from food to fiction. Listen for it on Thanksgiving Day on KPQ at 6am - 8am and Friday, Nov. 29th from 7am - 9am

KPQ will also broadcast some of our weekend expert programs on Nov 28th & 29th;

John Kruse Northwest Outdoors Radio Thursday @ 5am and Friday @ 5pm

John Kruse America Outdoors Radio Thhursday @ 5pm and Friday @ 5am

Wendy Meister Weekends Around the Northwest Thursday at 12pm and Friday @ 6am

Happy Thanksging from NewsRadio 560KPQ