Homeless Encampment Catches Fire in Wenatchee
A homeless encampent fire spread into a small brush fire in Wenatchee Friday afternoon.
Chief Brian Brett says it happened at approximately 1:20 p.m. in the area of 5th and Pierre.
Crews extinguished the blaze within a half an hour. Brett says the tent belonged to a homeless person.
The blaze engulfed a 20-by-50 foot encampment area and spread flames to the surrounding area creating a small brush fire. The encampment experienced significant damage.
There are no known injuries and the exact cause of the blaze is under investigation.
