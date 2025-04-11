Homeless Encampment Catches Fire in Wenatchee

A homeless encampent fire spread into a small brush fire in Wenatchee Friday afternoon.

Chief Brian Brett says it happened at approximately 1:20 p.m. in the area of 5th and Pierre.

Crews extinguished the blaze within a half an hour. Brett says the tent belonged to a homeless person.

The blaze engulfed a 20-by-50 foot encampment area and spread flames to the surrounding area creating a small brush fire. The encampment experienced significant damage.

There are no known injuries and the exact cause of the blaze is under investigation.

