Homeless Housing Task Force Launches Online Survey

The Chelan-Douglas Homeless Housing Task Force has launched an online survey to collect public input regarding the two-county area's homelessness issue.

Chelan County Commissioner Shon Smith says the survey is straight forward and will provide valuable feedback.

"It's going to help us to better gauge what the community's thoughts are about homelessness in Chelan and Douglas Counties. The survey takes about three to five minutes to complete. It's all online and is available in English and Spanish. It's also totally anonymous, but we do ask some demographic questions about what the person's age is and what community they live in."

The survey consists of three primary questions and Smith says the information compiled will be utilized by the Task Force almost immediately.

"The Task Force is going to use the responses from the survey to update its five-year strategic plan about reducing homelessness in our two counties. It will be available in the spring of 2025."

The survey is expected to be online for several weeks. To participate, click here.