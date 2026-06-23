Chelan County will close portions of Horse Lake and Burch Mountain roads for more than a week to reduce wildfire risk during dry conditions and the Fourth of July holiday.

Road Closures Planned for Fourth of July Week

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Chelan County Commissioner Brad Hawkins said the county will close the dirt portions of the road as a precaution from July 1 to July 9.

"Fireworks are not permitted in Chelan County; we do not want people shooting off fireworks," Hawkins said. "We want to encourage people to enjoy those community celebrations that are safe."

Fireworks Sparked 2024 Balsam Root Fire

Hawkins said fireworks caused the 2024 Balsam Root Fire on Horse Lake Road. The blaze burned over 300 acres.

"The road closure is something we did last year as well," Hawkins said. "This is something we're going to continue to do, and look into maybe making it an annual process in county code."

County Considering Annual Fire Prevention Closures

Hawkins said the county may consider similar closures in other fire-prone areas.