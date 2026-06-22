Join a Guided Hike and Raffle at Mountain Home Ridge
Hikers can join a two-and-a-half-mile guided walk and raffle this weekend.
Guided Hike Open to All Ages
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Chelan Douglas Land Trust (CDLT) is hosting the "June Hike for Health" at Mountain Home Ridge with a guided walk in English and Spanish, open to all ages. Participants will also receive a raffle ticket entry.
Participants Can Enter a Raffle
CDLT says spending time in nature supports physical, mental, and emotional well-being. CDLT is partnering with Columbia Valley Community Health to offer this event.
If you can't make the event, then you can hike the trails on your own time and submit a photo from your visit to be entered into the raffle.
Dogs are allowed on leashes, and carpooling is available.
Registration Encouraged for Saturday Event
Registration is encouraged. The hike is 8 a.m. Saturday, June 27.
Learn more at cdlandtrust.org.
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