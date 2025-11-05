Horse Lake Road In Wenatchee Closes Early For Winter Season

Wenatchee's Horse Lake Road has closed early for the winter season.

In a Wednesday press release, officials with Chelan County said recent rainfall has already made the road very slick in some places and more susceptible to being damaged by foot and vehicle traffic.

Get our free mobile app

The County typically closes the road from Dec. 1 to April 1 every year in order to protect the roadway's dirt surface from being damaged and to ensure that herds of migrating mule deer in the area remain undisturbed.

During the winter months, the repeated impacts of thermal expansion - when something freezes and then thaws out, can make dirt roadways soft and spongy, and more likely to sustain damage from any traffic or other weighted loads.

Two other dirt tracks which traditionally close every winter - Oklahoma Gulch Road near Entiat and Mountain Home Road in Leavenworth, are still scheduled to close on their usual date of Dec. 1.