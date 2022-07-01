Injured Hiker Rescued from Chelan County Mountain
An injured hiker who was rescued in Chelan County on Thursday is now in Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for treatment.
KPQ news partner i FIBER ONE reports the Naval Air Station in Whidbey Island stated that it rescued a hiker at Colchuk Lake just east of Mount Stewart.
The 28-year-old man was taken by helicopter to the Seattle hospital just before midnight Thursday.
It only took 11 minutes to pull the hiker into the rescue helicopter.
Mt. Stuart in western Chelan County is 9,415, the seventh highest peak in the Cascade Range.