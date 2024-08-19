Interest Growing For Meeting After Pioneer Fire Is Contained

There's growing interest in a meeting to take place after the Pioneer Fire on Lake Chelan is contained.

There's been frustration among residents and elected office holders that not enough was done to put the fire out during its early stages, with little air support provided.

Chelan County Commissioner Tiffany Gering says federal, and state lawmakers have all expressed interest in a meeting.

"Everyone is on board with having a postfire meeting, which is really, really important, to look at what we can do better to avoid situations like this from happening in the future," said Gering.

According to Gering's comments during Monday morning's public discussion among county commissioners, conversations about a post fire meeting have taken place with outgoing State Senator Brad Hawkins, both 12th District state representatives - Mike Steele and Keith Goehner, 8th District Congresswoman Kim Schrier, and both Washington U.S. Senators - Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray.

Gering said Cantwell made a special in-person visit to the fire scene.

"Senator Cantwell scheduled a visit to fire camp last Monday morning," Gering said. "It was very beneficial to be able to have conversations with her."

The fire is in its 11th week after starting on June 8. It's currently 23 percent contained, after being stuck at 13 percent containment for some time. It's burned more tham 37,000 acres.

Gering said $72 million has been spent on battling the fire, which she called “a lot of money.”

She did acknowledge a couple of bright spots in firefighting efforts at the Pioneer Fire.

Gering said the use of aircraft on August 11 to drop retardant on the fire had gone a long way in reducing the spread of the fire. She also said the incident management teams had done a great job in protecting human lives and building. To date, no buildings have been lost from the fire.

In addition, Gering brought up the need to keep Stehekin residents and businesses aware of insurance coverage they may have to cover hardships experienced during the fire and the Level 2 and 3 evacuations, which severely hurt the town’s tourist industry.