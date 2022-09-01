Investigators Seeking Public’s Help in Determining Cause of Union Valley Fire

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is still in the process oft determining what sparked Tuesday’s Union Valley Fire, north of Chelan.

DNR spokesperson, Ryan Rodruck, says the agency is now turning the public for assistance.

“Right now, the cause is still under investigation, and we are asking for the public’s help with any video they have of the Union Valley Road area between 1:45 to 2:15 in the afternoon, the day of that start.”

The fire torched 25 acres and prompted multiple evacuation notices for dozens of homes, including some Level 3 notices.

The blaze sparked in the 3200 block of Union Valley Road and led to a multi-agency response which included DNR, the U.S. Forest Service, Bureau of Land Management and Chelan Valley Fire & Rescue.

No structures were damaged or destroyed by the fire and no injuries were reported.

Anyone with video footage or information about the Union Valley Fire can contact DNR investigator Bruce Long at Bruce.Long@dnr.wa.gov.