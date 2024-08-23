It's fair season in North Central Washington.

The NCW Fair in Waterville opened a four day celebration of agriculture on Thursday.

Today is 1st Responders Day at the NCW Fair in Waterville. All first responders get free admission with an ID. Highlights include a concert by country music star Clint Black on the Grandstand main stage tonight at 7pm. Admission to the fair is incuded with the concert ticket.

Saturday is kids day with lots of free entertainment for kids.

Youth livestock sales start at 10am on Saturday. Big Bend Rodeo and horse racing action is in the lineup Saturday afternoon at 4pm and Sunday at 1:30pm.

For more information on the fair in Waterville, visit NCWFair.org

The Chelan County Fair opens Sept 5th at the fairgrounds in Cashmere.

