Have you ever been driving down the highway in Washington State and you spot a car with something white like a plastic bag tied to the car? Should you stop and what could it mean? Do they need help?

YES, THEY COULD NEED HELP - Maybe the bag just blew on there in the wind or maybe someone is having a medical emergency and needs help.

One way that I would try to ask for help if I was having a medical emergency would be to try and get attention by tying something or hanging something out the window. Why not just get out and wave someone down you ask?

Maybe you can't get out of the car because you're having a mild heart attack or stroke. Maybe you are busy helping someone else in your car having an emergency. Maybe your older and can't get out safely on the side of a freeway.

There is nothing worse than needing help and people just keep driving by. At least slow down and try to gage if someone is trying to get your attention for help.

MAYBE SOMETHING SCARY? I do have to mention, it could also be someone trying to set a trap to rob you in the middle of nowhere, even though that scenario is very unluckily.

In doing research, I saw a woman in Minnesota who warned about that very thing. It is not something I would be afraid of but be careful and aware just in case. Besides needing help or danger, it could also mean a few other things.

COULD PROTECT AGAINST ICE - Especially if the bags are tied over both mirrors in the winter, it could just be to protect against frost. While researching this subject, the website Snopes came up.

Snopes first stated nothing nefarious was afoot but then quoted Bob Villa that putting bags over your mirrors in the winter was a good idea. They say "But for those who are stuck with parking in plain air, here’s a clever trick. Just open up a few Ziplock bags and slip them over your mirrors.

The plastic covering will keep most of the ice and snow from sticking, making those frigid mornings way less frustrating. We do have brutal winters in the Northwest so this might be a thing. My windows are heated, so I don't worry about that, but it is good to know. So, what else could it be?

OTHER OBSCURE REASONS - I also found some interesting theories from thecampingadvisor.com that talks about this also. Like me, they tried to think about all the reasons that bags would be tied to cars or the mirrors.

They had a bullet point list of options that were creative, I will admit.

To protect glass cleaner and other cleaning solutions from leaking out while traveling.

A thief could use the mirror to see if you have valuables in your car then break in to steal them.

Blocks the glare from the headlights from the cars behind you

Block incoming light from light poles or, etc., when parked and getting a nap

To hide objects that may fall into your car while driving.

To avoid reflecting the sun's rays and giving yourself a sunburn

To keep dirt and debris off your mirrors

Block out sunlight

