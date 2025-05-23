11 Wild Fair Foods in Washington That Left Us Stunned (and Hungry)

I think every county fair website should have a FAIR FOOD page. It's county fair season in Washington State, and all I can think about is the FAIR FOOD. I'm too old (and fat) for the rides anymore, so when I go to my county's fair, I head straight for the concession stands. (I'll hit up the exhibits and vendors when I'm done noshing, of course.)

Fair Food Options Sure Have Changed Over the Years

Fair food has certainly changed since I was a kid growing up in Nashville, Tennessee. We had funnel cakes, pizza, and corndogs. When I moved to Washington, everybody kept telling me I had to try an Elephant Ear. I was like, "Ew, an elephant's ear? Do I even want to know what the heck is THAT?"

I was pleasantly surprised to hear that it was just a cinnamon toasted deep-fried pastry. (Whew, thank goodness it wasn't an actual elephant's ear, because I was ready to move away as fast as I could, ha!)

We've Come a Long Way Since Deep-Fried Twinkies

County fairs in Washington have been stepping up their food game since I first heard of an elephant ear, though.

Remember when deep-fried Twinkies and deep-fried Snickers were all the rage at the county fair? Nowadays, we've got elote, hot Cheetos elote, deep fried pickles, deep fried this, deep fried that...

I've even heard they've got deep-fried CRAWFISH with mac and cheese at the county fair in Puyallup!

Let's take a peek at some wild foods seen at county fairs across the great Evergreen!

