The Wenatchee Bighorns and Wenatchee Valley College have reached agreement for the TBL pro basketball franchise to play it's home games at Smith Gymnasium.

The team played home games in it's inaugural season at Town Toyota Center and last season at a school gym in Chelan.

“This is an exciting time for the Bighorns Basketball Program,” said owner Shawn Cooprider, whoo took over the controlling ownership stake in the team in February of this year. “We are thrilled to partner with Wenatchee Valley College in promoting a fun and family oriented product on the court and making a positive impact in the community off the court.”

A news release issued by the team on Friday announced the Bighorns and WVC have agreed to a multi-year arrangement for the team to use Smith gym on game nights for the upcoming season and for practice and meeting facilities.

The Bighorns will also sponsor an internship program and help with fundraising for the WVC Foundation through the non profit Bighorns Day One Charitable Fund.

“Our commitment is beyond the use of their facilities,” said Cooprider. “We want to create a positive impact wherever we go and this will enhance the students and student athletes' experience.”

The Bighorns Day One Charitable Fund will support WVC athletics programs, such as opportunities for students or facilities upgrades. “As the new athletic director for Wenatchee Valley College, I am excited about the opportunity to have the Bighorns on our campus this academic year,” said Brian Kortz, Wenatchee Valley College Athletic Director. “This will be a great opportunity to see high-level semi-professional competitive sports, entertainment, and we are excited to bring members of our community to campus.”

Famous Harrison, WVC President said “We’re thrilled to partner with the Wenatchee Bighorns. Wenatchee Valley College is focused on being a strong regional partner and serving as the home court for the Bighorns is an honor.”

The Wenatchee Bighorns play in the TBL (The Basketball League) a professional development league.

The TBL season runs from March through June.

For more details on the club visit wenatcheebighorns.com

