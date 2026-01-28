There are 53 players on the Seattle Seahawks team roster and only two of them were born and raised --and graduated university--in Washington State. Most Seahawks fans already know that Cooper Kupp is from Yakima, so who's the other guy?

Abraham Lucas Washington State Native from Everett

Meet Abraham Lucas, Seattle Seahawks Offensive Tackle, Player #72

Abraham Lucas was born in Everett and graduated from Archbishop Murphy Catholic High School.

Archbishop Murphy High Private School Everett WA

After graduation, he became a Cougar at WSU and rose to All-Pac-12 Conference fame. He was drafted by the Seahawks in 2022.

"Lucas is the first Cougar drafted by the Seahawks since cornerback Marcus Trufant." - Seattle Seahawks

Lucas has been on the injured reserve list this season, but he's still a valued part of the team. His contract was renewed last year for 3 more seasons, and they made it a juicy contract too, worth a reported $46,000,000!

Now Meet the Other Washington State Natives Playing in the 'Big Game'

New England Patriots Wide Receiver Kyle Williams (#18) didn't grow up in Washington, but he was a Cougar at WSU before he moved to play for UNLV, so he kind of counts, amirite?

Kyle Williams New England Patriots is from Washington State

Efton Chisom III (#86) is another other Washington hometown hero who's playing in the "big game" next month. He was born in Kirkland, went to Monroe High School, and graduated from Eastern Washington University. Efton is a wide receiver (and backup kick returner) for the New England Patriots.

Efton Chism III New England Patriots is from WA State

The Patriots fullback Jack Westover (#37) is also headed to the Levi Stadium in Santa Clara on February 8th. He went to high school in Seattle and Bellevue and graduated from the University of Washington!

Jack Westover New England Patriots is from WA State

So that means, we've got 5 reasons to cheer (well, okay, only two because this is Seahawks Country, after all)! Congrats to Cooper Kupp, Abraham Lucas, Efton Chism III, and Jack Westover. You make us here in Washington very proud.