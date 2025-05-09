14-Year-Old Student Facing Charges For Allegedly Bringing BB Gun To School

A 14-year-old girl is facing possible charges after police say she was found in possession of a potentially-dangerous weapon at school.

The Moses Lake Police Department says the girl was discovered with a BB gun on Tuesday at Frontier Middle School, where she is a student.

Police Capt. Jeff Sursely says the girl told investigators she brought the weapon on campus to protect herself after being bullied by several kids last weekend.

Sursely says the girl didn't specify if her alleged bullies were fellow classmates and added she was disciplined by school officials for bringing the weapon on campus but he was not aware of what specific punishment she received.

The girl was cited for bringing a dangerous weapon on to school property and reportedly released to her parents following the discovery.

Investigators have forwarded their case information to the Grant County Prosecuting Attorney's Office for potential charges.