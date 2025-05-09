Washingtonians love the outdoors, especially when the weather starts to warm up.

That's apperant with the flooding of the Ollala Canyon because of the abundant balsamroot flower bloom.

Get our free mobile app

Different Color Spraypaints Outdoors: What They Mean

If you're in the woods this spring or summer, it's pretty common to see trees with spray paint on them.

Canva Canva loading...

Normally, if you see a tree with orange spray paint on it, it means the tree is marked for removal or harvest. Blue spray paint usually indicates the boundaries of a property or utility line.

You may even see a tree with a white circle, which means the tree houses an endangered animal or bird. All these are tags and signs people use to indicate a message.

However, you may see a tree with a purple marking on it and you will want to turn around as soon as possible!

Turn Around if You See Purple Paint on a Tree!

Brian Stephenson Brian Stephenson loading...

Purple paint on a tree is quickly becoming synonymous with "No Trespassing," in the United States, with many states enacting laws stating such. Though it is not a Washington State law yet, many are using purple paint to indicate private property.

Purple paint is a popular choice for homeowners struggling to keep signs up due to wind, rain, or even vandalism.

So, if you see purple paint on a tree, rock, or shrub while you're enjoying Washington's amazing nature reserves or state parks, turn around! Because it means you are entering private property and you are tresspassing, which could put you in jail for up to a year with a $5,000 fine.