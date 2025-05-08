Chelan County's Comprehensive Plan is guiding the growth of the county, and there are three upcoming Open House events this month educating the community.

The Comprehensive Plan is a template for the growth of the county over the next 20 years as required by the state's Growth Management Act. The Chelan County Community Development department leads the plan, which outlines goals and policies, as well as public transportation, housing, and economic development.

The first Open House takes place 5:30 p.m. Monday, May 19 at Chelan High School.

The second starts 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 20 at Chelan County Fire District No. 3 fire hall.

The final one for the month of May starts 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 21 at Mission View Elementary School.

County staff and consultants will be available to listen to feedback and answer questions.