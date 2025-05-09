Looking for a Mother's Day weekend activity the whole family will enjoy? Yes, Mother's Day Weekend because Mom's deserve more than a one day celebration.

You'll want to attend the Vintage Grace Market on the campus of Grace City Church in Wenatchee.

The event is free to attend. Organizers say more than 65 vendors will offer everything from antiques, shabby-chic and salvaged items, repurposed decor, and handmade selections including jewelry, hand poured candles and plenty of spring plant starts.

Food, coffee and pastries will tide you over while you shop for the perfect Mother's Day gift from the local makers. Gentlemen will also find plenty of interesting items at the Vintage Grace Market, according to one of the organizers, Sharon McPherson.

McPherson says the event is hosted by Grace City Church for vendors to display and sell their treasures with the community at no charge to them. She says there are many very talented and creative regional makers who may have a side business or hobby, creating or selling their items and the Vintage Grace Market is presented annually on Mother's Day Weekend to help them with a venue at no charge. Most similar events charge a vendor fee but Vintage Grace Market is an exception.

The Vintage Grace Market is 9am to 4pm on the campus of Grace City Church at 277 Melody Lane in Wenatchee. There is on-site parking at the event located just west of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest headquarters building. Melody Lane is located just off Easy Street and north of the roundabout in north Wenatchee.

