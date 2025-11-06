In a world filled with massive employee layoffs, some residents in our region have been thinking about finding a career backup plan in case things go sour. It's always a good idea to have a plan B! Want to work in a career that is pretty much a guarantee not to be replaced by AI anytime soon? Then keep reading.

Vigor Marine Group offers some Entry Level Electrician Jobs in Portland Oregon Vigor Marine Group offers entry-level technician and apprenticeship jobs in Portland, OR. Photo Vigor via Facebook loading...

A Smart Career Move Without a Degree

Researchers at Resume Now have noticed twelve particular jobs that Washington and Oregon residents might want to consider doing--especially if you don't have a college degree or specialized trade skills.

A couple of these jobs require physical stamina, and more than a few involve dealing with the public. That means humans with customer service and "people skills" are still needed in the near future, not just robots, computers, and AI.

These jobs are not only entry level--they also generally start around $50K a year!

Radiologist Jobs Entry-level radiologist jobs in Washington and Oregon are considered AI proof, at least for the time being. Photo Credit Accuray on Unsplash loading...

A New Clear Path for Career Switchers and High School Grads

The best thing you can do if you're worried about being replaced or outsourced in your current career is to pick out a job that is in high demand for the next few years and not likely to be replaced by AI. This foresight applies especially to high school students who have to start planning for life after they turn 18 and become adults.

These particular 12 jobs are in the healthcare, skilled trades, technical, and renewable energy industry fields. Resume Now says these careers are currently considered "fast‑growing, high‑paying and AI‑resistant."

Healthcare

• Dental Hygienists

• Diagnostic Medical Sonographers

• Respiratory Therapists

• Radiologic and MRI Technologists

• Occupational Therapy Assistants

• Surgical Assistants and Technologists

• Physical Therapist Assistants

• EMTs and Paramedics

Skilled Trades & Technical

• Electricians

• Heating, Air Conditioning, and Refrigeration Mechanics

Wind Turbines in Palouse, WA Photo David Wilson on Unsplash loading...

Renewable Energy

• Wind Turbine Technicians

• Solar Photovoltaic Installers