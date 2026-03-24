Spokane, Washington, has surprising ties to actor and kick-butt martial artist Chuck Norris. Chuck passed away at the age of 86 last week, and some locals fondly recall the time he (and his family) stayed in Spokane to film a motion picture movie, The Cutter.

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Chuck Norris at The Expendables 2 Hollywood Premiere Photo Frazer Harrison Getty Images

Chuck Norris at The Expendables 2 premiere in Hollywood Chuck Norris. Photo Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images loading...

You may not have heard of The Cutter because it went straight to DVD in 2005. It features quite a few actors you might recognize like Polish actress Joanna Pacuła (Black Widow), Daniel Bernhardt (The Matrix Resurrections), Bernie Kopell (The Love Boat), and Marshall R. Teague (Walker, Texas Ranger: Trial by Fire).

"After a deadly kidnapping rescue gone wrong, a guilt-ridden detective recruits his specialized SWAT team to successfully rescue an aged diamond cutter from the hands of a murderous thief." - The Cutter via Wikipedia

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Chuck Norris Visits Spokane

Chuck Norris and his wife and twin toddlers spent about three weeks in the city of Spokane whilst Norris filmed The Cutter. One of the locations was at Broadway & Lincoln, as The Spokesman-Review reported in 2004.

Other Favorite Spokane Area Haunts that Chuck Norris and his family enjoyed included:

1. Looff Carrousel

Looff Carrousel building in Spokane Looff Carrousel in Spokane. Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

2. Big Trout Lodge, 22809 E Country Vista Dr

Chuck and his family stayed here in the town of Liberty Lake during the filming of The Cutter.

Big Trout Lodge in Liberty Lake, Washington Spokane Liberty Lake Big Trout Lodge via Facebook loading...

3. Comstock Park, 3012 S Howard St

Chuck told The Spokesman-Review that he liked taking his kids to play at Comstock Park.

Comstock Park in Spokane Comstock Park in Spokane. Photo Credit: Spokane Public Schools via Facebook loading...

4. Davenport Hotel, 10 S Post St

Scenes from The Cutter were filmed at the famous Davenport in downtown Spokane.

The Davenport Hotel in Spokane The Davenport Hotel in Spokane Photo Credit Kokia and Sawyer on Unsplash loading...

5. The Plaza, 701 W Riverside Ave

Action scenes were filmed at The Plaza.

The Plaza in Spokane The Plaza in Spokane. Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

Filming of The Cutter was brought to the state by the efforts of the Spokane-based production company, The Northwest Package, which provides crew members, studio spaces, film equipment, administrative, and post-production services for movies made here in the state.