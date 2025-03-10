Most of us know about the things we are not allowed to burn.



I'm not talking about the kind of burns you might give to your frenemies; I'm talking about the things we might throw away in the regular garbage or items you would put in a campfire pile to burn for warmth.

Do you know the list of illegal items to burn certain things in Washington State, specifically things you cannot burn outdoors?

This 'Do Not Burn' Item Shocked Me The Most

I was surprised by a couple of the items on this trash list. You can't burn cardboard outside, for example. I had no idea! When I was a kid, we used to always use cardboard to add to our campfires (of course, this was when I lived in Tennessee, not here in Washington).

Keep in mind, these things are not allowed to be burned outdoors regardless of the time of year or whether or not there is a burn ban in effect near you.

Why Are So Many Things on the 'Do Not Burn' List?

The Washington State Department of Ecology says items like cardboard give off gases that poison our air and ultimately hurt the environment. They have issued a thorough list of forbidden burn items that we all need to be aware of.

Find more about the things it is illegal to burn outdoors in Washington.

