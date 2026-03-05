The most recent trends in the Wenatchee, WA, real estate market are encouraging, with the number of sales, prices, and listings up significantly from one year ago.

Pacific Appraisal Associates has released its February 2026 report showing the total number of sales up 14% from last February and an increase of 46% year-to-date (YTD) over 2025.

The average sales price YTD has risen 4% to $572,846. There is more activity in the market, with active listings up 31% from last February.

The report covers the residential real estate market for single-family homes and condos in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Malaga, Orondo, and Rock Island.

Sellers are getting about 95% of their asking price over the last six months, down slightly (1%) over last year. The sweet spot for the most active price range of homes sold is between $401K and $600K, with a roughly two-and-a-half-month supply of inventory available.

Experts say don't expect interest rates in the 3% range anytime soon. Mortgage rates are expected to ease somewhat in 2026, allowing more buyers to enter the market and stabilizing the rise in prices. But affordability is still going to present a major hurdle to many potential buyers. NerdWallet reports the March 2026 average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage in Washington state is generally ranging between 5.76% and 6.63%, with some lenders offering 5.875%–6.375% for well-qualified borrowers.

