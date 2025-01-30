Washington State has some strange laws on the books (see no psychics on a Sunday), but when I stumbled across the one about hugging, I did a double take.

I’ll get to the Hugging and DRiving thing in a minute because I have questions (like, did somebody put together a prevention campaign for this because if so, I want to see THOSE graphics), but first, let’s look at some of the other interesting state laws you might scratch your head at.

Embracing When Driving Is Against the Law in WA

Here’s a Weird Washington State Law You Might Have Never Heard of

An interesting law I found that was set into motion back in 1909 involves something only Elderly Millennials, Gen Xers, and Boomers might remember: telegrams.

It was against the law to steal somebody else’s telegram, gossip about what was *in* the telegram to anyone else (whether you worked for the telegram company or was an otherwise nosy person), or refuse to *give* the telegram to whom it was intended. It was considered a misdemeanor¹.

Driving and Hugging Is a Gross Misdemeanor in WA State

Hugging and Driving Don’t Mix in Washington State: It’s Illegal!

Now, let's get to the hugging! What does the law say about hugging somebody whilst driving in Washington State?

RCW 46.61.665 says that it’s against the law to drive a car (or any other motor vehicle) “when [you have in your] embrace another person...”

Here’s the fine print on this law: your driving must be hampered in order for this law to apply. So basically, if hugging someone is making you drive weird, you’re technically breaking the law.

Hugging and Driving Don't Mix in Washington State - It Is Illegal

What Would You Be Charged with for Breaking the Hugging Law?

If you get cited for hugging and driving, expect to be initially charged with reckless driving–that’s a whole gross misdemeanor. Yikes!

¹Washington State Legislature. 1909. Session Laws of the State of Washington, 249, 1021.

